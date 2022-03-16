Manchester United have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 after being defeated 1-0 by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford. Renan Lodi scored the only goal of this game as the hosts were eliminated with an aggregate 1-2 loss across both legs of this round of 16 tie. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ 🔴⚪️ Renan Lodi nods winner at Old Trafford as Atlético book spot in quarter-finals 🦅 Núñez heads in only goal in Amsterdam to send Benfica into last 8 Which side has the better chance in next round❓#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2022

