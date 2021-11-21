Manchester United has officially parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils faced an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Watford in the EPL 2021-22 match. Man United shared the news on social media. Check it out below.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

