Manchester United’s poor run of form continued over the past weekend as they were resoundingly beaten by rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, which has seen the Red Devils lose three of their past five games in the league. This defeat has increased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with many also questioning the manager’s future with the club. Want Best for Manchester United, I Can Turn the Season Around, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, the club are in no rush to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties despite the recent slump in form. The Red Devils have fallen off the pace in their bid for a Premier League title, as three defeats in five have seen them drop down to the sixth spot, five points behind the Champions League places. Dominant City Drub United 2-0 to Claim Derby Victory.

It is understood that Manchester United are weighing up potential candidates for the manager spot but will not let go of the Norwegian unless they have a replacement ready to take over the helm. The 48-year-old first took charge of the club in 2018 on interim basis and then was appointed full-time in 2019 and since has received the full support of the board.

However, the Manchester United hierarchy look for a change if the results do not improve. As things stand, Ole Gunnar Solskajer will be leading the club for the game against Watford when club football resumes post the international break. The 48-year-old is currently in Norway and will return to Carrington later this week to begin preparations for the Red Devils’ next game.

Lack of managerial options has made Manchester United’s job more complicated as several top managers such as Brendan Rodgers, Erik Ten Haag, Mauricio Pochettino are currently employed. However, Zinedine Zidane could emerge as a potential option to replace Solskjaer as the Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid.

