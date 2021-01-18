Jesse Lingard has received very limited game-time this season at Manchester United but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to keep hold of the Englishman for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old has played in just three games for the Red Devils this campaign, all in cup competitions, but recently agreed to extend his contract with the club for another year. Red Devils Trigger Jesse Lingard's One-Year Contract Extension.

According to ESPN, Jesse Lingard is hoping to secure a move away from Manchester United in search of regular game-time during the January window but is at a crossroads witch his manager, who is keen on keeping the midfielder at Old Trafford as the club prepares for a busy second half of the season as the Red Devils are alive in three competitions.

The 28-year-old started the FA Cup third-round clash against Watford earlier in the month, impressing in a 1-0 win but was then subsequently left out of the squad for Premier League matches against Burnley and defending champions Liverpool. Lingard’s only other start this season came against Luton in the Carabao cup in September.

Manchester United have already let Timothy Fosu Mensah join German outfit Bayer Leverkusen with Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero also allowed to negotiate with other clubs. However, Solskjaer is concerned about losing too many players in the January window considering the team has to compete in three competitions and have a great chance of winning titles.

Jese Lingard has played just 180 minutes of football this season, all of it coming in domestic cup competitions. The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance in Premier League this season and might have to wait a little longer to once again play in England’s top division.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).