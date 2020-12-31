Jesse Lingard might be staying at Manchester United much longer than expected as the Premier League club have triggered a one-year extension in the Englishman’s contract. The 28-year-old’s current deal with the Red Devils was set to expire in 2021 and the new agreement will see the midfielder remain at Old Trafford at least until 2022. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Red Devils Identify Max Aarons As Potential Target For January.

According to a report from Goal, Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension option on Jesse Lingard’s contract. The midfielder’s deal was set to expire at the end of the current footballing season with the 28-year-old expected to look for new opportunities after falling out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Paul Pogba Set For Red Devils Exit, Juventus Return On Cards.

Jesse Lingard would have been a free agent in the summer but the extension means that he won’t be leaving for free if he is to part ways with Manchester United. The 28-year-old has received just 99 minutes of football all season in two Carabao Cup appearances with his only start coming against the lower tier Luton Town.

Several reports suggest that Manchester United are looking at a possible loan option for the midfielder in January for him to get regular minutes under his belt. This could give the Englishman a chance to prove himself to the United manager or even help the club in selling the 28-year-old in the summer.

Lingard recently made Manchester United’s squad for their 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Everton earlier this month but failed to feature in the game as he was an unused substitute, stretching a run of no minutes in the field to three months.

