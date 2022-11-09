Manchester United are already looking at potential options to replace Cristiano Ronaldo up front and have lined up a shortlist which is topped by Napoli's star man Victor Osimhen. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford lost year but has failed to replicate his form from last season and is tipped to move away in the upcoming transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo Fights With Tyrone Mings, Manchester United Star’s WWE-Style Grapple With Aston Villa Defender Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have compiled a list of strikers for next summer and Victor Osimhen is at the top of it. The Napoli striker has impressed many this season ad has a number of Europan heavyweights interested in his services.

The Nigerian international has a contract with Napoli until 2025 and Manchester United want to sign him next summer despite some suggestions of a January move. The Red Devils will face stern competition for his signature but are confident of pursuading him to come to Old Trafford.

Victor Osimhen is in high demand which could see Napoli out a massive transfer fee on the player. He joined the side from Naples for a fee of €80m from Lille in 2020 and it is expected that the Nigeria star will likely cost equal to or more than that.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled this season, having scored only one goal in all competitions. The 37-year-old wanted to leave in the summer and has been linked with a move away in January as well.

