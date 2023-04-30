Manchester United have an important game coming up against Aston Villa at home with the result of the contest having a huge say in the race for the top four. The Red Devils are currently fourth, six points clear of Tottenham Hotspurs and Aston Villa and having played two games less. A win at Old Trafford will be a huge step towards securing the Champions League spot for Erik ten Hag’s men and this game assumes even greater significance after the team threw away a two-goal lead against Spurs in their previous match. Aston Villa under Unai Emery have played some brilliant football and it is not easy to keep them quiet. With four wins in their last five matches, the team is flying high. Manchester United versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toulouse Win French Cup 2022-23 Title, Defeat Nantes 5-1 in Final to Clinch First Trophy.

Alejandro Garnacho has returned to first-team training for Manchester United and we could see him on the bench against Aston Villa. Jadon Sancho scored in the last match and will be pushing for a start although Anthony Martial will be given the nod. Casemiro has not looked his usual best since making his return post serving a four-game ban and it is a cause for concern.

Ollie Watkins is a threat for any opposition on the break and Manchester United will be keeping an eye on his movements in the final third. Emiliano Buendia will be the playmaker with Douglas Luiz shielding the backline. Skipper Tyrone Mings is the key player in the backline and he needs to have a top game to keep the opposition attack under check.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will be taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The match is set to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Elche Register Thumping Victories.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. Manchester United are not in the best of forms but Old Trafford has been a happy place for them to secure a positive result

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).