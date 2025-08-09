Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: Manchester United will be facing Fiorentina in their last pre-season friendly game as they build up for a fascinating campaign, one of their most important ones in recent times. The Red Devils do not have any European football and all their focus will be on finishing as high as they can in the league. Qualifying for the Champions League will be on top of the agenda for Ruben Amorim and he has a strong backing of the board. Opponents Fiorentina finished sixth last term and they have the potential to do better. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, and Noussair Mazaraoui will all return to the match day squad for Manchester United after missing out on the US tour. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will be part of the attack while Benjamin Sesko, the new Red Devils forward, might not play a part here having only just arrived. Rasmus Hojlund will not be part of the game as he looks to secure a move away from the club.

Manchester United legend David de Gea returns to Old Trafford this evening as the Fiorentina no 1. Moise Kean will be leading the attack with Albert Gudmundsson and Josip Brekalo on the wings. Luca Ranieri will be tasked with handling the affair at the back for Fiorentina with Manchester United expected to attack from the onset.

Manchester United vs Fiorentina Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Fiorentina Date Saturday, August 9 Time 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Old Trafford Live Streaming, Telecast Details MUTV (Live Streaming)

When Is Manchester United vs Fiorentina Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will play host to Fiorentina in a pre-season club friendly on Saturday, August 9. The Man United vs Fiorentina club friendly is slated to be played at the Old Trafford and it will begin at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United Unveil Redeveloped Training Facility for Men’s Team at Carrington (Watch Video).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Manchester United vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find Manchester United vs Fiorentina live telecast on any TV channel. For Man United vs Fiorentina online viewing options, read below.

Is Manchester United vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans, however, have an online viewing option for Manchester United vs Fiorentina. Fans in India can watch the Man United vs Fiorentina club friendly 2025 live streaming on the MUFC TV, which will require a subscription. Users can also follow both clubs' social media handles to follow Manchester United vs Fiorentina live score updates. Expect the home side to dominate with United securing a 3-0 win.

