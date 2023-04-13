Manchester United take on Sevilla in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford, looking to assert their dominance in the tie. The Red Devils looked a bit sloppy post the international break, but two wins in their last two matches have steadied their ship. Erik ten Hag has led this side well and they are in a thrilling top-four race as well as the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Competing on all fronts means squad rotation is key and the Dutchman has done this task well so far. Opponents Sevilla are 13th in the La Liga and are not having the best of campaigns. Winning the Europa League seems to be the only way they can get into the Champions League next season and hence this tie is crucial. Manchester United versus Sevilla will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 am IST. Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Los Blancos Clinch Clinical Victory in 1st Leg At Home.

Marcus Rashford is out for some time for United with a groin problem and this means Jadon Sancho should occupy the left flank. Anthony Martial will lead the attack with Antony and Bruno Fernandes completing the attacking quartet. Casemiro will pair up Marcel Sabizter in the midfield and the return of the Brazilian should have a calming influence on the team.

Joan Jordan and Jesus Corona are on the treatment table for Sevilla and Papa Gueye cannot take part in the Europa League. Youssef En-Nesyri, along with Luis Ocampos and Erik Lamela, will shoulder the attacking responsibility while Ivan Rakitic keeps things tidy in midfield. Oliver Torres in the no 10 slot needs to come up defence splitting passes for his forward line.

When is Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United will be taking on Sevilla in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The first leg will take place on Friday, April 14, at Old Trafford. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal clash between Manchester United and Sevilla will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Sevilla match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. United at home are dominating everyone this season and should secure another win here.

