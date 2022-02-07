Mason Greenwood's arrest some days ago and his release on bail has prompted sports brand Nike to terminate their deal with the young footballer. Greenwood had been arrested earlier by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of girlfriend Harriet Robson after the latter shared pictures, a video and audio clips of the abuse on Instagram some days ago. The images of Robson's bruises and injuries sustained from Greenwood's abuse went viral on social media on the same day, the young footballer was arrested. He was released on bail some time ago. Rift in Manchester United Dressing Room Intensifies Over Decision to Leave Out Mason Greenwood

Nike had earlier suspended their sponsorship deal with Nike but now, they have reportedly shared a statement making it clear that they do not wish to be associated any longer with the player. "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike shared this statement, as quoted by The Athletic. Manchester United have also suspended the footballer, barring him from training and playing while removing all of his club merchandise. The club even offered fans to have their Mason Greenwood jerseys swapped for free. Mason Greenwood Tightens Security Around His Mansion After Getting Bail from Jail, Will Reportedly Shell Out £14,000-a-Month (See Pics)

Not just this but many of Manchester United's top stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea and Paul Pogba have all unfollowed the striker on Instagram. Greenwood, who is a graduate from Manchester United's academy rose to be known as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe. The player was also removed from football games FIFA and PES. With the investigation still going on, Greenwood would not be seen in action any time soon until further notice.

