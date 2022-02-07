Mason Greenwood's arrest has created a ruckus amongst his fans and it is said that even his team Manchester United is quite affected by the same. It is said that the players are divided our the fact that the striker has been left out of the squad. Greenwood was released on bail after he spent three nights behind the bars. His girlfriend Harriet Robson had posted pictures of her bruises and her bloody face. She had accused Greenwood of causing these bruises to her. She had even posted audio notes where the footballer was heard threatening Harriet for sex. Fans Can Swap Mason Greenwood’s Shirts With Other Player’s Shirt For Free, Confirms Manchester United.

However, Greenwood's bail has not changed Manchester United's stance and he continues to stay away from the squad. Manchester United had said that Greenwood will not train or play in with the team until further notice. Now, this hasn't gone down well with the team as a few players have said that Greenwood is innocent until proven guilty. Prior to this, Rangnik ha also said that Mason Greenwood's arrest was discussed in the team. "We had internal discussions but I’m pretty sure everyone will understand those internal discussions should stay internal. It’s an unusual situation for everybody," said the Manchester United manager before the FA Cup match.

Greenwood was obviously left out of the FA Cup squad. A number of players including Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and others had unfollowed him following the incident. Harriet had taken a break from social media amid police investigations.

