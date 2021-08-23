Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI of Udinese vs Juventus in Serie A 2021-22 was quite unexpected for the club's fans. While it was said that Cristiano Ronaldo requested the management to drop him from the season opener, now Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has another story to narrate. The Juventus manager said that it was his decision to leave out Ronaldo from the starting XI. Allegri himself spoke about this in the press conference and revealed his decision. Cristiano Ronaldo Benched at the Start of the Season as Juventus Waste Two-Goal Lead Against Udinese in Serie A 2021-22.

"Ronaldo is feeling well; I had talked to him before the game, telling him he would start on the bench," he said. All this has happened when it is widely reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is not too keen on staying at Juventus. Of late, CR7 has been linked heavily to his former club Manchester United and Real Madrid. Coming to present, Allegri further said that Ronaldo did well when he entered the pitch. Juventus started off quite well with Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado scored early goals. But then a couple of errors from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny cost them heavily as the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

While speaking about the match Allegri said that the team played well in the first half but they should have done well in the second half. "Perhaps we were a little tired. Still, you can't concede these kinds of goals. We defended well before that, we hadn't conceded a shot on target," Allegri said in the presser. He further pointed out the errors and said that the team lost many balls in the middle of the park.

