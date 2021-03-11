Mohamed Salah has been one of the most important players for Liverpool and has been blazing guns ever since he has joined the Reds. He was one of the major reasons that Liverpool won the EPL title last year and also the Champions League. This time the Egyptian won the Goal of the Month Award for the sixth time in his career. His goal against Leicester City in the EPL 2020-21 has bagged him the award. This is the sixth time that Egyptian King on social media. Salah had earlier picked the award in September, October, November, December and January. RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool, UCL 2020-21: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane Score As Reds Get Back to Winning Ways.

Salah has scored 21 goals from 37 appearances. He has been with Liverpool since 2017. The Egyptian forward has scored more than 140 goals across all competitions and won a number of individual accolades for his effort. The official account of Liverpool shared the video of the goal. The Reds has lost the game 3-1 and only Mo Salah was the one who scored the goal for the team.

Now check out the video below:

⚽🙌 @MoSalah claims our Goal of the Month award for the sixth time in a row, after his finish against @LCFC... pic.twitter.com/rjvcanVwwo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2021

Mohamed Salah had even scored in the Champions League 2020-21 match against RB Leipzig which was held on Wednesday night at the Puskas Arena. Liverpool had won the match 2-0 and proceeded in the next round of the UCL 2020-21. Surely the fans are smiling ear to ear with this piece of news.

