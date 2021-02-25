Manchester United will look to secure their spot in the next stage of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 when they host Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEL round of 32. Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on February 25 (Thursday). United already hold a 4-0 advantage from the first leg and, other than a catastrophe, are the favourites to progress ahead. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI should scroll down for all relevant information. Lionel Messi Shocks Elche Goalkeeper Edgar Badia By Asking For His Shirt After Barcelona Seal 3-0 Win In La Liga 2021 Match (Watch Video).

United are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions. They also haven’t lost any of their last 14 Europa League matches at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes scored a brace while Marcus Rashford and Daniel James chipped in with a goal each as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrashed the Spanish opponent 4-0 in the away leg. United followed the victory over Sociedad with a 3-1 win at home against Newcastle United. Sociedad also overcame that defeat with a big win over Alaves in La Liga. Sergio Aguero Transfer News: Barcelona, PSG, Juventus and Others Target Manchester City Striker.

MUN vs RS, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Dean Henderson (MUN) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

MUN vs RS, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nacho Monreal (RS), Alex Telles (MUN) and Igor Zubeldia (RS) will be selected as the defenders.

MUN vs RS, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Portu (RS), David Silva (RS), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Adnan Januzaj (RS) and Juan Mata (MUN) will be picked as the midfielders.

MUN vs RS, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Alexander Isak (RS) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will play as the forwards.

MUN vs RS, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (MUN), Nacho Monreal (RS), Alex Telles (MUN), Igor Zubeldia (RS), Portu (RS), David Silva (RS), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Adnan Januzaj (RS), Juan Mata (MUN), Alexander Isak (RS) and Mason Greenwood (MUN).

Bruno Fernandes should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Real Sociedad Alexander Isak can be made the vice-captain for the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match.

