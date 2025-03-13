Manchester United will be hosting Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash. The Red Devils managed to hold the Spanish club to a 1-1 draw in the previous fixture, a result that would have given them a lot of confidence. The club has been in a mess this term yet results like the draw with Arsenal at the weekend revives hope of a turnaround in their fortunes. They were unlucky not to beat the Gunners in that match. Opponents Real Sociedad are 11th in the Spanish La Liga and have lost three out of their last five league fixtures. It will take a special effort from them to win this match. Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joshua Zirkzee, Mikel Oyarzabal Score as Red Devils Share Spoils With Spanish Side.

Leny Yoro is out of this tie for Manchester United with a knee injury, but Manuel Ugarte returns. Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount,Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo are already ruled out for the home side. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the frontline with Jushua Zirkzee and Allejandro Garnacho as the attacking midfielders. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Ander Barrenetxea form the attacking trio for Real Sociedad. Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Nayef Aguerd, and Aihen Munoz at the back for Real Sociedad will look to keep things calm. Jon Aramburu and Luka Sucic are the players ruled out of this tie with injuries.

When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Real Sociedad for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 round of 16 match on Thursday, March 14. The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match viewing options below. AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Lucas Bergvall’s Own Goal Hands Dutch Club Edge Over Spurs.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League match on Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channels. For more Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Hence, the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV app. The UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match will also be available on the Jio TV app. Expect a quality game of football with Manchester United securing a 2-1 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).