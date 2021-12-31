Cristiano Ronaldo might have scored last night against Burnley in the EPL 2021-22. But that surely does not stop the trolls from finding reasons to roast him. Last night at Old Trafford, Ronaldo missed a free-kick once again and there the social media kept buzzing about the entire incident. While a few fans were sad that he missed out on the free-kick, the rest found this as an opportunity to troll him with funny memes. The social media users posted funny memes to troll CR7. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Free Kick During Manchester United vs Burnley, EPL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, Ronaldo and his team shrugged off the shoddy show that they had put up against Newcastle and looked quite better on the field. As opposed to the reports of Ronaldo being benched from the starting XI, he started the game along with Edinson Cavani and other strikers. Scott McTominay scored a goal at the 8th minute and Ben Mee netted an own goal that took Man United to 2-0. Ronaldo scored in the 35th minute. Aaron Lennon scored one goal and the scoreboard read 3-1. For now, let's have a look at the funny memes below:

Meme:

I will probably never see Ronaldo score a free kick again. pic.twitter.com/mtn8sKL8bg — UtdFilter™ (@UtdFilter) December 30, 2021

Another one

Ronaldo free kick in 2021 pic.twitter.com/LxNF8P84LW — ginseng strip 2002 (@ren1as) December 30, 2021

Dinosaur

Scenes when Ronaldo last scored a free kick pic.twitter.com/IcriFxlCuU — Connor Shirkie (@connorshirkie05) December 30, 2021

Another one

Watching Cristiano Ronaldo try and score a free-kick in 2021 pic.twitter.com/JjaFCbLOJP — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 30, 2021

Ronaldo scripted a few records for himself and the Red Devils are back to their winning ways. They are placed on number 6 of the EPL 2021-22 points table with 31 points in their kitty. The team will next take on the Wolves on January 3, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).