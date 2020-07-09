Neymar signed a record $350 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for five years. However, some reports suggest Brazilian star could be leaving PSG before 2022, in fact he could return to Barcelona for as early as 2020-21 season. Though these are just reports. On the other hand, FC Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu has shown no interesting in going for hefty deals, citing coronavirus crisis, for upcoming season. Quique Setien to Remain in Charge of Barcelona Next Season, Says Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu told RAC 1: "Such an operation is unlikely because the situation of all the clubs in Europe is very difficult,” on being asked whether Neymar is on Barcelona’s target once transfer market reports. So, it clearly indicated Neymar’s return to Camp Nou is unlikely to take place.

In 2017, Neymar left Barcelona as he became the world’s most expensive player. Though Neymar’s stay at PSG hasn’t been a smooth and productive one. Neymar joined Barca ranks in 2013 from Santos and had a good time with the club winning eight major titles, which induced La Liga and Champions League.

During his stint with Barcelona, Neymar made 186 appearances and scored 105 goals. Along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar made an impressive attacking trio.

