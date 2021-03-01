Neymar Jr has been struggling with injuries this season and the Brazilian has out of action since limping off against Caen earlier in February. The 28-year-old had just returned from an ankle issue before picking up a new injury which saw him miss a number of games, including the match against Barcelona at the Nou Camp. However, the PSG star has hinted that he might be available for the game against his former side. Neymar Jr Injury Update: Brazilian Returns to Individual Training, Forward's Recovery on Schedule.

The Brazilian star had injured himself in a Coupe de France clash against Caen, ruling him out for nearly a month. The 28-year-old picked up a knock to his left abductor but has recently returned to individual training but his match fitness still remains in doubt. Pedri Injury Update: Barcelona Star To Be Out For Few Weeks After Leaving Sevilla Win on Crutches.

However, Neymar remains optimistic about playing against his former team in the reverse tie. In one of his Instagram stories, when asked if he will be available for the clash against Barcelona, the Brazilian replied ‘maybe’ hinting that his recovery is going as expected and he could soon make his return back to the field.

🚨📲 Story Instagram de Neymar Le Brésilien dit « peut-être » concernant sa présence au prochain match de Ligue des Champions du #PSG face au FC Barcelone. pic.twitter.com/3x5u21ASpY — Vince (@VinceMalouh) February 28, 2021

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino recently provided an update regarding the Brazilian’s injury stating that the 28-year-old’s recovery is on schedule. ‘Ney continues to follow the plan established by the medical staff. He is in a good emotional state, he is on schedule for his recovery. Today he was on the pitch to train individually. He's got a good mindset. We're happy. Everything is under control in terms of timing,’ he said.

PSG host Barcelona for the second leg of the round of 16 Champions League clash on March 10, 2021, and enter into the game with a 4-1 advantage. The Parisians made it to the finals last season, losing to Bayern Munich in the summit clash and will be hopeful of going one step further this year.

