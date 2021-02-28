Barcelona receive yet another injury blow as star player Pedri Gonzalez is set to be on the sidelines for the coming weeks after picking up a knock in the game against Sevilla on Saturday (February 27). The 18-year-old, who joined the Catalan giants from La Palmas in the summer, has been a huge part of Ronald Koeman’s plans this season, but the Dutchman will have to do without the midfielder after his injury. Barcelona Keep Title Hopes Alive With 2–0 Win Over Sevilla.

The teenager was excellent in the 2-0 win over Sevilla but had to be subbed off early after suffering an injury. The 18-year-old was seen arriving at the Barcelona team hotel on crutches, where he did not put any pressure on his left leg after picking a nasty knock during the game. Pedri underwent further scans the next day and is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks but there is optimism about him recovering sooner.

Pedri's Injury

‘The medical evaluation and tests carried out this morning have shown that the first team player Pedri has a pulled muscle in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored,’ Barcelona said in an official statement.

Barcelona's Statement

BREAKING NEWS ❗ Test confirm that @Pedri is out after pulling the soleus muscle in his left leg pic.twitter.com/WLtE5Zwe29 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 28, 2021

The Catalan giants welcome Sevilla on Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals with the Andalusian side leading the tie 2-0. Pedri won’t be available for that game but after the weekend’s performance, Ronald Koeman will be hopeful of his team reversing the tie, as the cup competition offers the Catalans with a realistic chance of winning any silverware.

Pedri’s participation in the second leg against Paris Saint Germain (March 10) also remains in doubt as the teenager has little over a week to shake off his injury. Barcelona trail that game 4-1 after losing at Camp Nou earlier this month.

