Neymar Jr has been out of action since limping off against Caen earlier this month. The Brazilian had just returned from an ankle issue in January but was again on the sidelines after picking up a new injury. However, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remains optimistic about the 28-year-old’s return in the coming weeks as his recovery is ‘on schedule’. Neymar Jr Aware About His Responsibilities at PSG But Says 'Won't Stop Partying.

Neymar Jr was injured in a Coupe de France clash with Caen, with PSG later ruling him out for roughly four weeks. This issue saw him miss out on the first leg of the Champions League clash against Barcelona, which the Parisians won comfortably, however, the Brazilian faces a race against time to feature in the reverse tie. Neymar Jr Slams Barcelona’s First-Half Penalty During UCL 2021 Match, PSG Star Deletes the Tweet Later.

Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update regarding the Brazilian’s fitness claiming that his recovery is on schedule. ‘Ney continues to follow the plan established by the medical staff. He is in a good emotional state, he is on schedule for his recovery. Today he was on the pitch to train individually. He's got a good mindset. We're happy. Everything is under control in terms of timing,’ he said.

PSG host Barcelona in the second leg in Paris on March 10, 2021, but before that need to correct their poor run in the domestic league. The Parisians lost to Monaco in their latest fixture, falling four points behind leaders Lille and any further slip-ups could see them fall out of the title race..

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have a busy schedule before hosting Barcelona as they first travel to Dijon and then play Boudreaux in the league and then make a trip to Brest for the round of 32 fixture in the French Cup.

