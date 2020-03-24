Neymar Jr’s Old Video of his Crazy Roof Top Goal Resurfaces on Internet Amid his Quarantine (Watch Video)

Neymar (Photo Credit: facebook/neymarjr)

Amid coronavirus crisis hitting all across the world, the people have been urged to stay at homes to break the chain of the outspread of the virus. Obviously, a majority of the population is adhering to the same and is staying at home. Now the social media user amid quarantine dug up an old video featuring Neymar Jr where he was seen attempting a crazy roof-top goal when he was invited by the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel. He was on the show to promote his film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage.' The film also featured Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev and a few others. ‘Neymar Jr Back to Camp Nou?’ Atleast That’s What Barcelona’s Hacked Account Claims!

Back then, he slammed a goal from the rooftop of the studio and became the first celebrity to have done this. The goal post was situated across the street as the ex- Barcelona made such a daring attempt. The goal on the other side was guarded by Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo. Amid the lockdown, the fans dug up the clip and posted it on social media. Now, check out the video of the goal.

The PSG player is keen to go back to his former team and if reports are to be believed, the transfer could happen this summer. In fact, his former teammate Lionel Messi is keen on having him on board. There were reports of Lionel Messi being annoyed with the club after they bought Antoine Greizmann in place of Neymar Jr. However, Messi later rubbished the reports and said that the piece of news was false.