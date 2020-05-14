No Spitting or Kissing the Ball, CONMEBOL Introduces New Football Guidelines in Prevention Against Coronavirus

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After having a break of a couple of months due to the menace of the coronavirus, the live-action at least related to football is coming back soon. However, the football bodies have been asked to take utmost precaution while conducting the live matches. Now, CONMEBOL has laid down new guidelines for the players to avoid getting in touch with the deadly virus. The body has prohibited the players from spitting on the ground and have asked them not to kiss the ball before, during or after the match. Exchanging of jerseys is also prohibited. Coronavirus Scare: From EPL, Ligue 1, ISL Football Games to PSL & India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa Cricket Fixtures, List of Matches Played Behind Closed Doors.

Also, the players and officials have to submit to temperature controls before the game. The players and officials have been urged to use their own bottles for drinking water or isotonic drinks. It is mandatory for the players and officials to wear masks if they are on the bench. The players and officials have been urged to wear masks also during interviews. The players and official at both Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana will be following the norms. You can check the complete guidelines below:

Prohibition for Players and Officials to spit and sweat the nose before, during and after the game in the competition area (playing field, reserve bench)

Prohibition for Players and Officials to kiss the ball before, during and after the game

Mandatory for Players and Officials to submit to temperature controls before the game

Mandatory for Players and Officials to use individual bottles of water or isotonic drinks

Prohibition on exchanging/giving away shirts or any other part of the clothing with rivals or teammates from the same team or any other person

Mandatory use of a mask for players and officials who are in the substitute bench

Prohibition of the exchange of pennants or presents between both captains

In the event of a flash interview and/or post-match press conference is enabled, use a mask or face shield.

The body has also asked the players to not blow their noses on the field. The matches will obviously be conducted behind the closed doors in the absence of fans. We are waiting for the football bodies to lay down their set of rules for the players, officials with the live-action beginning soon.