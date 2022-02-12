League leaders Manchester City will look to continue to maintain their strategic lead over arch rivals Liverpool when they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City. Pep Guardiola’s men brushed aside Brentford with ease as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne secured all three points. Consistency has been a hallmark of Manchester City over the last five years or so and they certainly remain the team to beat in England. They thumped the Canaries 5-0 in the reverse fixture last term and a similar scoreline cannot be ruled out. For Opponents Norwich City, the only positive ahead of the match is that they have not lost in their last three games. They languish at 18th in the points table and need a few wins to climb out of the danger zone. Norwich City versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:00 PM IST. Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City Move 12 Points Clear at Top as Aston Villa and Leeds United Produce 6-goal Thriller

Josh Sargent has recovered from illness and is in line to feature against Manchester City. However, the likes of Tim Krul, Ozan Kabak, Jacob Sorensen and Andrew Omobamidele are all ruled out. Billy Gilmour is the spark in midfield for the hosts and going forward a lot rides on the shoulder of Teemu Pukki as he can come up with the goals.

Gabriel Jesus will only be back next month for Manchester City as he recovers from a knock and the other notable absentee in the squad is Cole Palmer. Raheem Sterling is set to start as the convention striker with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez on the wings. Jack Grealish will have to content himself with a place on the bench as his struggles at Manchester City continue. Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva make up a strong midfield three for the visitors.

When is Norwich City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Norwich City vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium. The game will be held on February 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Norwich City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Norwich City vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Norwich City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Norwich City vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar. A routine win awaits Manchester City, who are now marching towards yet another title.

