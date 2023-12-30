Fresh after their finest performance of the season in the league against Aston Villa, Manchester United will be looking to build on that when they face Nottingham Forest in an away tie. The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this term and are already out of Europe but the way they made a comeback against an in-form Aston Villa, Erik ten Hag has reasons for being positive. Although the team is languishing at 7th in the points table, a top-four finish is still within sight. Opponents Nottingham Forest are in the relegation scrap and they will need to make the home games count. Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST. Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Visit India for First Time on February 9.

Willy Boly is available for selection for Nottingham Forest after suspension and his presence should aid the defence. Callum Hudson-White and Anthony Elanga have pace and they can trouble their opponents by running at their full-backs. Chris Wood is set to lead the attack with Morgan Gibbs-White behind him as the playmaker.

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will take up the winger positions for Manchester United while Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay once again get an opportunity at the base of midfield. Bruno Fernandes was brilliant in the last match and must build on to it and try and create openings for his forward line. Rasmus Hojlund has scored his first goal in the league and that would have done him a world of good. The young forward will now look to kick on and add to his tally. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United Set To Enter a New Jim Ratcliffe Era With Spotlight on January Transfers and Erik ten Hag’s Future.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 30. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match will be played at City Ground in Nottinghamshire and will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United are on an 11-game winning streak against Nottingham Forest, a run that dates back to 1995. Expect them to secure a routine win here.

