Paul Pogba has revealed that there was a burglary at his house when he was away playing for Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, March 16. United's 2021-22 campaign hit a new low when they were knocked out from the Champions League by Atletico at Old Trafford as Pogba, who was used as a substitute, could not do much to inspire his team to a win. This is, however not the first such case to happen to a footballer in England, in recent times.

Following the match, the French midfielder revealed the fact that his house was broken into when his children were asleep in their bedroom. This incident, according to him, happened during the final minutes of the match. Taking to social media, Pogba shared how the burglary, which 'lasted less than five minutes' took away his family's sense of safety and security. The shocked player also offered a reward to anyone who could provide any information about the miscreants.

Here's His Tweet:

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom. The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security. This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed," he wrote on Twitter, adding, "As a father, there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night."

Earlier, Chelsea defender Reece James too had revealed that his house was broken into and his medals were stolen in a burglary. Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was also left with facial injuries when he confronted the burglars, who had attempted to break into his house in December last year.

The 29-year old Pogba is in his final year at Manchester United and is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club. There have been reports of him eager to join Juventus but nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

