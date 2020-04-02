Paulo Dybala Opens Up on How Cristiano Ronaldo Reacted After He Told CR7 How They Hated Him in Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty)

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have been good team buddies even since the former Real Madrid player shifted to Juventus in 2018. Needless to say, the two even share a great rapport with each other and during an interview, the 26-year-old revealed how Ronaldo reacted when he was told that they hated him at Argentina. Paulo Dybala during an interview mentioned that it was during one of the conversations with CR7 he revealed about how he was hated in his country. The reasons were obvious as a majority of the people in Argentina love Lionel Messi over CR7. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Abs While Relaxing After Exercise Session During Self-Quarantine (See Picture).

Paulo Dybala during an interview with Argentina Football Association said, “I said to him: Cristiano, in Argentina, we hate you a bit because of your figure, because of how you are, of how you walk. The truth is that you’ve surprised me because I’ve found you to be different.” Ronaldo laughed it off and said that he was criticised for his walk but that’s how he is. Dybala also showed praises on Ronaldo and said that he is an excellent guy on and off the field. According to Dybala, the best part about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is that he is willing to listen.

The Argentine is one of the players who has played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Recently Dybala was tested positive for coronavirus and is recuperating well. He had posted a picture of himself saying that he was fine and was recovering well.