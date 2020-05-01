Paulo Dybala’s Stunning Free Kick Against Atletico Madrid, Champions League 2019-20 Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Paulo Dybala of Juventus (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala has been one consistent player for Juventus. The Argentine displayed nerves of steel and left no stone unturned to put his best foot forward after he was told that he had to quit team Bianconeri. But only through his consistent performance, he went on to stay in the team despite the fact that the team was hellbent on getting him transferred. Almost at every given opportunity, Dybala scored and proved his critics wrong. Now in this section of ‘Goal of the Day,’ we speak about this particular goal against Atletico Madrid, Champions League 2019-20. The Argentine curled in a free-kick from the unlikeliest ankles. With this Juventus won the game by 1-0 in the Champions League 2019-20. The free-kick even amazed Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri. Paulo Dybala Goal Video Highlights: Juventus Striker Scores Stunning Free Kick Against Atletico Madrid in Champions League, Twitterati Hail Argentine.

Talking about this particular match. Cristiano Ronaldo has made a comeback into the side. No goals were scored until the 45th minute of the game by either side. But Juventus won a free-kick and the Argentine fires a shot over the wall and that went for a goal. With this, the team secured a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League 2019-20. With this even Juventus celebrated their win over the You can check out the goal below:

After the match, Sarri said, “The first thing that a coach says in that situation is, what the f*** are you shooting from over there?' And therefore what he did was extraordinary. He applause was owed to him, for the performance but also for the technical skill which was extraordinary.” Talking about Dybala he was recently diagnosed with coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery.