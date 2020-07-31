London, July 31: Liverpool FC chief executive officer Peter Moore will step down from his role at the end of August following a successful three-year contract overseeing the club's off-pitch business operations, the Premier League champions said in a statement. "We would like to place on record our gratitude to Peter for his contribution and moving the club forward over the past three seasons. He has strengthened the club's business operations through his leadership and we are grateful to him for his passion, dedication and support.

"We wish him, his wife Debbie and their families every success for the future as they return to the US and hope they will come back to visit us to take in a few games at Anfield," principal owner John W. Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon were quoted as by Liverpool's official website on behalf of Fenway Sports Group. Liverpool CEO Peter Moore to Step Down at End of August 2020.

Moore said: "I've loved every minute of the job here in Liverpool and feel privileged to have moved the club forward on its civic, commercial and community operations during the last three years. It's been an incredible journey and I'd like to pay tribute to John, Tom and Mike for giving me the opportunity to lead the business operations at Liverpool.

"I've had the great pleasure of working with an exceptionally talented senior leadership team; a group of committed colleagues who work tirelessly for the club; former players; business, community and civic partners and sponsors; incredible supporters around the world and so many other people I've met through my role as CEO. I'm indebted to so many people I've met on this fantastic journey at Liverpool.

"To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams. It's been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition -- and the memories I will cherish forever."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).