Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the first Merseyside Derby of the 2025-26 English Premier League season as Liverpool takes on Everton at Anfield. The Reds head into the game on the back of a thrilling win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. They have won all four matches played in the league as well, helping them secure the top spot. Opponents Everton are sixth and have shown decent form this term so far, winning two of their last three matches. Liverpool versus Everton will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 5:00 PM IST. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 5 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Liverpool will be without midfielder Curtis Jones in this game, who is injured, while the rest of the squad is fit and available. Alexander Isak will be the lone forward upto with Hugo Ekitike unlucky to be on the bench. Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo will be on the wings and cut inside to create chances for the home side. Florian Wirtz will be the playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, slotting in the pockets of space in the final third.

Vitaliy Mykolenko will be assessed just before the game in order to determine his availability for Everton. Beto will be the focal point in attack with support from Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye from out wide. Idrissa Gueye will sit deep and shield the backline for the visitors, with Tim Iroegbunam pushing forward. Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool! Reds Break British Transfer Record to Sign Swedish Striker from Newcastle United on Deadline Day.

Liverpool vs Everton Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Everton, Merseyside Derby Date Sunday, September 20 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Anfield, Liverpool Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will lock horns with Everton in the Merseyside derby of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday, September 20. The Liverpool vs Everton match is set to be played at Anfield, Liverpool and it will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Liverpool vs Everton live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Liverpool vs Everton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be a quality game of football with Liverpool securing a 2-1 victory at the end.

