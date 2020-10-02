Philippe Coutinho was named the man of the match for his brilliant performance in Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match in La Liga 2020-21. Coutinho assisted Ansu Fati’s opening goal and created several chances in the game during his 72-minute stay on the pitch. The Brazilian playmaker, who struggled in his first season at the club, had also assisted Fati in Barcelona’s opening La Liga match against Villarreal on Monday. Fans praised him for the good performance in both the matches. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Juventus, Barcelona Placed in Group G of Champions League 2020-21, Fans Say 'Group G Stands for GOAT'.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018, had struggled to settle in his new club and was sent on loan to Bayern Munich last season. He won the treble with Bayern, including the UEFA Champions League title, and has returned to Barcelona for a second spell under new coach Ronald Koeman.

Philippe Coutinho Named Man of the Match Against Celta Vigo

Philippe Coutinho has been named Man of the Match..🙌 He's silencing his haters like a pro 🤫 pic.twitter.com/tVxusGWi78 — Suravy G. (@blaugrana_su) October 1, 2020

Philippe Coutinho Transformed

😍 ¡'FICHAJAZO' COUTINHO! 😉🇧🇷 RT si ha sido uno de sus mejores partidos con el @FCBarcelona_es. #CeltaBarça pic.twitter.com/zQRsOkZexb — LaLiga (@LaLiga) October 1, 2020

Coutinho Shutting Down His Haters

Such a delight watching him play. Coutinho shutting down his haters❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/6PoeKsF7rs — The Desi Barca (@TheDesiBarca) October 1, 2020

Antoine Griezmann Watching Coutinho Link Up With Messi and Ansu Fati

Griezmann watching Messi, Coutinho and Fati play triangles in the left side of the pitch pic.twitter.com/aeTvRk0FKD — 🇳🇵 ™ (@NepPR_) October 1, 2020

Barcelona Fans After Another Coutinho Performance

Ronald Koeman has come with the tactics that suit Messi, Coutinho, Ansu Fath and all other Barcelona Fans. Barca Fans right now 👇 pic.twitter.com/HptuQhox2A — O L U W A D A M I L A R E (@opa_dam) October 1, 2020

Philippe Coutinho Doing Well Under Ronald Koeman

❗Coutinho is doing really well under Koeman so far. It was crystal clear since day one that the coach would love to have a player like Coutinho in his squad. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TKniifgjsa — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn10) October 1, 2020

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati Surprising Everyone

I love how this team doesn't depend on Messi's performance. Lots of players capable of winning the game for us. Ansu and Coutinho are the ones who i'm the lost surprised with❤️ pic.twitter.com/5T1LPIsq9v — Roni (@RoniVirta_) October 1, 2020

Barcelona Fans Every Time Coutinho Touched the Ball

Every time Coutinho touched the ball Me: pic.twitter.com/6z5HKp1EzF — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) October 1, 2020

The 28-year-old has looked a different player since coming back from Bayern and already has two assists from as many La Liga matches. Against Celta Vigo, on a rainy night, Coutinho first sent Fati through on goal in the 11th minute to score the opener and then came close to scoring himself later in the first half. He was denied twice by the goalkeeper while Lionel Messi also wasted an opportunity after being put through by the Brazilian.

