Chelsea are still working on incoming transfers as they look to strengthen their squad during the summer window. The Blues are in need of a striker after parting ways with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku this summer and have identified Barcelona star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as their main target to replace them. Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Join Race To Sign Ivan Toney From Brentford.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the deal for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is moving in the right direction and Chelsea are close to signing the former Arsenal striker from Barcelona in the coming days.

The Gabon international joined the Catalan club in January of this year and has been one of their regular starters and is happy with his position at the club. However, the 33-year-old is tempted by Chelsea's proposal which offers him to play a more crucial role in the side.

It is understood that both the clubs are set to agree on a fee of €20 million plus bonus payments for the Gabon international. The Blues have already agreed personal terms with the striker and are now set to complete the deal with Barcelona as well.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyand has featured heavily under Xavi since his arrival at Barcelona. However, following the signing of Robert Lewandowski, the Gabon international is set to be pushed down the pecking order and is looking for more regular game time at Chelsea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).