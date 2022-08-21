Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer. The Brentford striker has been one of the targets for most English clubs and Chelsea find themselves battling for the player alongside the likes of Manchester United and also Everton. The Blues earlier, lost both of their main strikers--Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer and are reportedly closing in on signing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang from Barcelona. Despite getting close to signing Aubameyang, Toney has attracted Chelsea's interest and might just become a new addition to their attack this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo News: Wayne Rooney Calls for Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag To Drop Star Forward Ahead of Liverpool Clash

According to Mirror Football, Brentford expect a few bids to come in for the player before the transfer window closes. Toney has already scored twice in three games for Brentford this season and is set to have a big year ahead of him. He can solve the goalscoring problems for most teams in the Premier League, the likes of which include both Manchester United and Chelsea.

It is still unclear if Ronaldo would stay or leave Manchester United this summer and under these circumstances, a player like Toney might just be the one that they need. Plus, there have been reports claiming that long-time target Antony has gone on strike at Ajax to force a move to Manchester United and a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

