Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Update: PSG Interested in Signing Arsenal Striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal have been a topic of debate for quite some time now as the Gabonian has been linked with a move away from the Premier Club. Several European giants such as Barcelona, Chelsea are interested in signing the striker, with French Champions Paris Saint Germain emerging also keeping a close eye on his situation. The 30-year-old has been involved in 21 goals in 32 appearances this season. Arsenal Players Resume Training; Maintain Social Distancing at London Colney, First Club to Reopen Ground Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

According to a report from Le10Sport, PSG are eyeing a move for Arsenal star front-man Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. It is reported that the French club has not submitted an official offer but see him as a potential partner to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up front. PSG Named Ligue 1 2020 Champions as French Football Season Declared Over.

Aubameyang’s contract with Arsenal expires next year and there are no indications that the 30-year-old is looking to sign a new deal. He was appointed as the club captain this season after Granit Xhaka was stripped of captaincy duties but the north London side might be forced to sell and cash in on their star instead of letting him go for free.

Aubameyang has been the main man for Arsenal in the past few seasons but is yet to win a major honour with them since joining in 2018. He finished as the league’s top-scorer last season and has been among the goals in this campaign as well but might be persuaded to leave if trophies are guaranteed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, PSG already have an abundance of attacking talent in their ranks with the likes of Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani leading the line. However, the two strikers might not be a part of the Parisians squad next season, and Aubameyang will be the perfect replacement for them.