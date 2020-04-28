Arsenal Players Resume Training; Maintain Social Distancing at London Colney, First Club to Reopen Ground Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Arsenal training ground at London Colney (Photo Credits: @DailyAFC/Twitter)

Football club Arsenal have resumed outdoor training as some of its players arrived at the London Colney ground. The Mikel Arteta's squad was spotted training to keep up with their fitness levels albeit maintaining strict social distancing. Arsenal now becomes the first top-flight club to open their training ground amid the coronavirus crisis. English Premier League's (EPL) remainder of the 2019-20 season could resume from mid-June, and thus players have started to train. Jose Mourinho Donates Food to Self-Isolating Elderly in London Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The club's first-team squad arrived at the ground in small groups. The training was based for individuals only and attendance was not compulsory. The players and staff observed the social distancing with no more than five players allowed on each of the complex's 10 pitches at once. The training sessions were allowed for a maximum of one hour.

Premier League shareholders' meeting is expected this Friday and decision regarding the resumption of the games in front of empty stands could be taken. Arsenal's manager Arteta tested coronavirus positive in March and has since then recovered. There is no confirmation whether he was present during the training session or not. Mikel Arteta Opens Up on Coronavirus Ordeal Post Recovery.

Training and Maintaining Social Distancing

Players Back on Field

Arsenal very happy with how things went at Colney after players returned for the first time in seven weeks. Everything ran smoothly and the majority of players took advantage of the offer to use the training pitches. Things will now continue to operate like this on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/VFEAmuEsyR — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 27, 2020

Arsenal players are out of action since their March 02 victory at Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round. On the EPL 2019-20 team standings, Arsenal are on ninth spot with nine wins, 13 draws and six defeats from 28 matches.