Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of Argentinian Under-21 star Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors on a four-and-a-half-year contract until June 2028, the Premier League club said. The 19-year-old arrives having made 35 first team appearances for Boca, where he came through the academy and helped the club reach last year's Copa Libertadores Final. Valentin has represented Argentina up to under-23 level, whom he made his debut for in December, and is currently on international duty at the CONMEBOL qualifiers ahead of this summer's Paris Olympic Games. Premier League 2023–24: WWE Undertaker Theme Song Played for Ivan Tony’s Comeback During Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Match, Video Goes Viral.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the club, and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses and develops under Roberto. He has played predominantly on the left side, as a full-back, wing-back or winger, but also shown his versatility with Boca, playing across the midfield. He is an exciting prospect, but it’s also important we give him the time as he needs to settle and adapt to new surroundings and the Premier League," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

