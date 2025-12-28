London, Dec 28: Ollie Watkins stepped off the bench to help Aston Villa complete a comeback victory against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, equalling a club record of 11 consecutive wins in the process. The visitors were second best in the first half, trailing to a Joao Pedro goal at the break, but the introduction of Watkins sparked Villa into life offensively, and he equalised shortly before the hour mark. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki Find Net Each As Cityzens Edge Past the Tricky Trees To Claim Top-Spot.

Several chances came and went for the transformed Villans before Watkins buried a header from Youri Tielemans’ corner to send the travelling support wild with seven minutes left.

The result tied the club’s record for consecutive wins, which was set in 1897 and achieved again in 1914, keeping Unai Emery’s team just three points off the top of the table heading into a game against pacesetters Arsenal on Tuesday. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

The victory moves third-place Villa back within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who they face next in a huge clash at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, while Chelsea are now three points adrift of the top four.

After the win Villa manager Unai Emery, said, "We kept the same game plan we had at the first half, but in the first half they were playing fantastic. They were dominating. We couldn't get the ball easily. We were defending low, we were defending well. "Only one corner and they scored. But we needed to be passionate and try to keep being resilient and we were speaking after the first half in the dressing room."

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said, "I think for one hour, until we conceded, we dominated the game. We were very good. Unfortunately, after that, the dynamic of the game changed a little bit. I think by the time they scored to make it 1-1, we should have scored two or three more."

