Preston defender Darnell Fischer is set to face a probe from the Football Association (FA) after appearing to grab the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday player Callum Paterson during the team’s clash on Saturday in Sky Bet Championship. If found guilty, the 26-year-old right-back could face a ban which might see him miss a considerable amount of games for Alex Neil’s side. Video of Russia Football Team Captain Artem Dzyuba 'Masturbating' Goes Viral, Star Player Dropped After Leaked Clip Surfaces on Internet.

The incident happened in the second half of the game and was picked up by the cameras. In the episode, Darnell Fischer could be seen touching Paterson’s private parts twice as Preston defended a corner. The Sheffield Wednesday man appeared to get the referee’s attention the first time around but Fischer repeated the incident. Naked Pictures and Intimate Videos of Four British Athletes Leaked on Dark Web After Major Cyber Attack on iCloud.

See Incident

What is going on here??? Darnell Fisher staying touch tight. pic.twitter.com/LHOM949G5P — Ollie Kay (@ActualOllieKay) November 22, 2020

It is understood that the FA are aware of the alleged incident and are set to investigate it. The governing body will decide its course of action after receiving referee David Webb’s report. ‘I haven’t seen it but I’m sure, with everybody on social media, he’ll be up in flames if he’s done that’ said Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis, who suffered a loss in his first game in charge of the Owls.

Earlier this year, England rugby union international Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks for a low grab on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in a Six Nations match. In Super League, St Helens’ Tommy Makinson was suspended for five matches in August for grabbing the private parts of Castleford’s Liam Watts.

Last week Catalans Dragons forward Joel Tomkins was banned for eight matches after being found guilty of making “inappropriate contact” with the backside of Leeds full-back Richie Myler. So if found guilty, Darnell Fischer could be facing a similar kind of punishment.

Speaking of the game, Preston came out on top courtesy of a solitary goal from Tom Barkhuizen after Sheffield player Josh Windass was sent off early in the game. This win moves Preston to 12th in the table while The Owls are in relegation spots.

