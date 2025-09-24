UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Nottingham Forest were close to securing Champions League football last term but ultimately had to settle for a place in the Europa League. They begin their European campaign this evening with an away game against Real Betis. Ange Postecoglou, the man in charge of Nottingham Forest, is under pressure after a poor start to his reign as the boss. The EFL Cup exit in particular against Swansea, was a blow and he is still looking for his first win. Opponents Real Betis may have lost just once, but they lack the spark in their games. Real Betis versus Nottingham Forest will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Erling Haaland Breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 UCL Goals During Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Isco continues to be a long-term injury absentee for Real Betis, while Pablo Garcia will be part of Spain’s Under-20 World Cup squad. Diego Llorente, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Nelson Deossa will be assessed late by Real Betis in order to determine their availability. Cucho Hernandez will be leading the attack with Giovani Lo Celso proffered as the no 10. Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli will be deployed on the wings.

Ola Aina and Nicolas Dominguez have been ruled out of the game for Nottingham Forest, while Murillo is a doubt. Douglas Luiz will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the visitors with Morgan Gibbs-White as a floater ahead of him. Igor Jesus will slot in the final third as the central striker. Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Marcus Rashford Scores Brace as Catalan Giants Attain Winning Start to UCL Campaign (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Match Details

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Match Details

Match Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Date Thursday, September 25 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de La Cartuja, Sevilla Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

Nottingham Forest do not have any momentum with them and they could succumb to another defeat.

