Madrid, January 8: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been forced to self isolate after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19. The coach did not take his side's Thursday morning training session and has taken both an antigen and a PCR test to see if he is infected with the virus, Spanish media reported.

According to Spanish LaLiga protocols against the coronavirus, Zidane needs his PCR test to be returned negative and then give another negative result in a test carried out three days later in order to resume his activity, writes Xinhua news agency. Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar.

Thus, he is almost certain to miss his side's LaLiga game away to Osasuna on Saturday, although the game is under threat due to the heavy snow which is predicted to fall on the city of Pamplona in the coming days.

