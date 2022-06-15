After securing Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid are now moving for another young midfielder to bolster their squad. The reigning Europan champions have targetted Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham and are working to bring the Englishman to Madrid. However, the deal will not be straight forward for the Los Blancos. Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer News: Real Madrid Agree €100m Deal With AS Monaco.

According to a report from Cadena Ser, Real Madrid are plotting a move for English youngster Jude Bellingham. It is understood that the Los Blancos are ready to offer Borussia Dortmund a massive transfer fee of €90 million for the midfielder. Five Most Anticipated Transfer Deals of Summer 2022.

However, the Spanish outfit will not be able to complete the move in the summer as they have filled their quota for non-EU players. But Real Madrid are hoping to finalise the deal for the midfielder and have him join the squad from the 2023-23 season.

Real Madrid will face competition for the signature of the midfielder as Liverpool are also interested in the 18-year-old prodigy. The Reds want to sign Bellingham this summer but the deal will be difficult as Borussia Dortmund will restrain from selling another top talent after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund are a selling and could let Jude Bellingham leave if the correct price is presented. However, it will be difficult for them to allow the player to part ways this summer as they look to challenge for the title after appointing another manager.

