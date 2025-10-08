UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Real Madrid women have not had the best of starts in the 2025/26 campaign, with the club fifth in the Spanish Primera Division. They have, however, picked up pace in the last four matches, winning three and drawing the other. The club plays its first game in the Champions League this evening against AS Roma at home. It is crucial that they open their account with a positive result in order to continue their revival. Roma has played just once this season so far and won that game convincingly against Parma. However, this will be a tough away game for them and they will need to prepare well. Real Madrid versus AS Roma will be streamed on the FanCode app from 10:15 PM IST. ‘Who’s Gonna Give Me Back Passes Now???’ Lionel Messi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Jordi Alba As He Announces Retirement From Football at End of MLS 2025 Season.

Linda Caicedo is the key playmaker for the Real Madrid side as they line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Colombian youngster will line up behind striker Signe Brunn, while Eva Navarro and Naomie Feller will be deployed on the wings. Filippa Angeldal and Sara Däbritz will form the double pivot in central midfield for the home side. Bella Andersson at the back brings calmness to the club’s defence.

AS Roma will opt for a 4-1-4-1 Manuela Giugliano as their central defensive midfielder, sitting back to absorb the pressure from the opposition attackers. Evelyne Viens will lead the attack for the visitors, with Marta Pandini and Kathrine Møller Kühl looking to help with the creative play in the final third.

Real Madrid vs AS Roma, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Real Madrid vs AS Roma, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Wednesday, October 8 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Real Madrid vs AS Roma, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid will take on AS Roma in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 8. The Real Madrid vs AS Roma match will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs AS Roma, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs AS Roma UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs AS Roma UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs AS Roma, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Real Madrid vs AS Roma UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Real Madrid at home should have enough quality about them to secure a routine win here.

