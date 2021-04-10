Real Madrid will host arch-rivals Barcelona in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. El Clasico 2021 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on April 10, 2021 (late Saturday night). Both sides are in the title race and a win in this fixture will take them closer towards that objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. RM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Football Match.

Both teams come into this game in terrific form as they are on a multi-game unbeaten run. Barcelona have won their last five fixtures in the league with Real Madrid winning their previous three. The earlier meeting at Nou Camp saw Los Blancos emerge as 3-1 winners and will be hoping to replicate that result while the Catalans will aim to get one over their major rivals.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match will take place on April 11, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Barcelona for free.

