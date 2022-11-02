Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they face Celtic in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Xavi's Men End Campaign With Dominant Victory.

Real Madrid are still not certain of the top spot in their group but can secure it with a win in this fixture. Carlo Ancelotti's men were defeated by RB Leipzig in their last game and will be aiming to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Celtic are destined to finish last but will be aiming for an upset. Real Madrid Blame Referees After Dropping Points Against Girona in La Liga 2022-23 Encounter.

When is Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The game will be held on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Celtic match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

