Real Madrid takes on RB Leipzig in an away tie in the UEFA Champions League, looking to maintain their strong start to the season. Los Blancos are currently unbeaten in both Europe and the Spanish La Liga showcasing another year of utter dominance under Carlo Ancelotti. They head into the clash on the back of a 3-1 win over Sevilla which keeps them on top of La Liga. For Opponents RB Leipzig, this is an important clash with Shakhtar Donetsk just a point below them at third. They are not in the best of form domestically and that could have a bearing on their confidence in such an important clash. RB Leipzig versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Real Madrid Transfer News: Bernardo Silva Offered To Los Blancos By Agent.

Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann, and Peter Gulacsi are ruled out of the game due to injuries. Timo Werner has participated in light training but is not fit enough to play the full game for the hosts. He will likely come on as a second-half substitute to have an impact on the game. Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku will have to shoulder the attacking responsibility with Amadou Haidara sitting back to protect the backline.

Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, and Karim Benzema are set to miss the match for the visitors. Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavingamake up the midfield for the European champions in this tie with the out-of-favour Eden Hazard leading the attack as a false nine. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo may swap places with the Belgian attacker as the game progresses.

When is RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena. The game will be held on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

