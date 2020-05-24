Robert Lewandowski Nets a Goal During Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019-20, Netizens Hail Best Striker (Watch Video)

Robert Lewandowski (Photo Credits: Facebook/ FOXFootball/)

The return of Bundesliga 2019-20 brought in a lot of good news for Robert Lewandowski who scored yet another goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. With this, he scored his 27th game. The Bayern Munich striker, for now, has scored 41 goals in the season and with this, Bayern Munich won the game 5-2. Needless to say, that the netizen hailed the best striker. The social media users took to Twitter and posted tweets praising the Polish footballer. Before checking out on the tweets, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for the two sides. Robert Lewandowski Becomes First Player to Equal Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s This Prolific Record, Achieves Feat During Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Right from the start of the game at the Allianz Arena, the hosts were blazing guns. Right in the first 17 minutes of the game, Leon Goretzka scored the first goal of the match. Thomas Muller chipped in with a goal at the 41st minute and then the Polish player netted another one at the 48th minute of the goal. Frankfurt chipped in with a goal at the 52ns and 55th minute of the game. But Alphanso Davies netted another goal at the 61st minute and then the own goal at the 74th minute helped Munich reach the score of 5-2. Now, let’s have a look at the goal and then the reactions.

LEWANDOWSKI KONTYNUUJE STRZELANIE! 🔥 WYSOKA FORMA POLAKA! 💪🇵🇱 A reakcja kibiców po golu @lewy_official - wyborna 😎 Zobaczcie gol napastnika Bayernu Monachium w meczu z Eintrachtem Frankfurt! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/9yJP60YfqM — ELEVEN SPORTS PL (@ELEVENSPORTSPL) May 23, 2020

Reactions:

27 Bundesliga goals 🇩🇪 42 goals in all comps ⚽️ Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in the world this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7CYm2xCnm1 — Sport360° (@Sport360) May 24, 2020

Another one

Con todos ustedes el mejor jugador de octubre. Robert Lewandowski 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. pic.twitter.com/nQajrLg22y — club modo carrera 🎮⚽ (@clubmodocarrera) May 24, 2020

Stats

Another huge win 5-2 for the League Leaders against Eintracht Frankfurt! . . Updated achievements: =>27 goals for Robert Lewandowski in this season =>27 goals maintains his position as the top scorer =>13 games unbeatable record after a 2-1 loss against @borussia_en on 7/12/19 https://t.co/MA0kVBaGRP — The Beautiful Game (@TheBG_football) May 24, 2020

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski Nets His 40th as FC Bayern Does the Necessary #FCBayern #RobertLewandowski #TheDoors ... Damn, it was a long layoff indeed ... https://t.co/8kmwRWlv4m pic.twitter.com/egDBJXfJPu — Snarky McSnarkerson (@Snarkmeisters) May 24, 2020

Last one

Robert Lewandowski. Best Striker in Europe — afika (@AfikaMajavu) May 23, 2020

With this win, Bayern Munich continue to be at the top of the table with 61 points in their kitty and are the top of the points table. Borussia Dortmund stands at number two of the table with 57 points in their kitty.