Robert Lewandowski Nets a Goal During Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019-20, Netizens Hail Best Striker (Watch Video)
Robert Lewandowski (Photo Credits: Facebook/ FOXFootball/)

The return of Bundesliga 2019-20 brought in a lot of good news for Robert Lewandowski who scored yet another goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. With this, he scored his 27th game. The Bayern Munich striker, for now, has scored 41 goals in the season and with this, Bayern Munich won the game 5-2. Needless to say, that the netizen hailed the best striker. The social media users took to Twitter and posted tweets praising the Polish footballer. Before checking out on the tweets, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for the two sides. Robert Lewandowski Becomes First Player to Equal Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s This Prolific Record, Achieves Feat During Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Right from the start of the game at the Allianz Arena, the hosts were blazing guns. Right in the first 17 minutes of the game, Leon Goretzka scored the first goal of the match. Thomas Muller chipped in with a goal at the 41st minute and then the Polish player netted another one at the 48th minute of the goal. Frankfurt chipped in with a goal at the 52ns and 55th minute of the game. But Alphanso Davies netted another goal at the 61st minute and then the own goal at the 74th minute helped Munich reach the score of 5-2. Now, let’s have a look at the goal and then the reactions.

With this win, Bayern Munich continue to be at the top of the table with 61 points in their kitty and are the top of the points table. Borussia Dortmund stands at number two of the table with 57 points in their kitty.