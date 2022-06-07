Robert Lewandowski has handed in his transfer request and wants to leave Bayern Munich in the summer. The Polish star has been sensational for the Bavarians since signing for the club in 2014 but has launched a fresh attack on the Bundesliga outfit who aren't willing to let him go as the 33-year-old wants an exit to take on new challenges in his career. Robert Lewandowski Refuses To Participate in Bayern Munich’s Pre-Season.

Robert Lewandowski has a year left on his contract with Bayern Munich but wants to part ays in the summer. However, the Bavarian giants aren't too keen on this as they are hoping that the Poland international will see out his current deal.

The 33-year-old has a number of suitors with Barcelona tipped as the favourites to sign him. The Polish striker has reportedly reached a personal agreement with the Catalan giants. However, the move is still far from being completed.

Amidst this, Robert Lewandoski is unhappy with Bayern Munich's stance on his future and has slammed the club for not letting him leave despite wanting an exit. 'Something died inside me - and it's impossible to get over that' he said.

Speaking to Sport Onet, Lewandoski said 'I just want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best thing to do is find a solution together,'

'They didn't want to listen to me until the end. Something died inside me - and it's impossible to get over that. Even if you want to be professional, you can't make up for it.' he added.

Robert Lewandoski further said that he has only considered the offer from Barcelona as he hopes to join them in the summer. 'No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear' said the 33-year-old.

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks with Barcelona ver the deal but need to find a replacement for the Polish international first. Sadio Mane has been heavily linked with the Bavarian giants.

