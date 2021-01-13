Real Sociedad and Barcelona will lock horns in the semi-final clash of the 37th edition of the Spanish Super Cup. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel in Cordoba on Wednesday night (January 14). Real Sociedad would be eyeing redemption as the Catalan Giants thrashed them 2-1 in December. On the other hand, Barcelona must be high on confidence as they are coming off an emphatic 4-0 victory against Granada thanks to braces from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for RS vs BAR match. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann & Team Barcelona Reach Zubieta Ahead of Super Copa Semi-Final Match.

On previous occasions, the two clubs have locked horns 41 times with Barcelona dominating the head-to-head record. The La Liga giants have emerged victorious 28 times while only seven games going in Sociedad’s favour. The remaining six fixtures resulted in a draw. As mentioned above, the last time these two sides met was in December last month, and Barcelona won 2-1 at the Camp Nou. With Sociedad being in dismal form and Barcelona gaining momentum lately, Lionel Messi and Co will indeed take the field as favourites, but they shouldn’t be complacent. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2021 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-André ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2021 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Oscar Mingueza (BAR), Modibo Sagnan (RS), Igor Zubeldia (RS) and Sergiño Dest (BAR) will be the four defenders.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2021 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Mikel Merino (RS), Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Ousmane Dembele (BAR) should be picked as the three midfielders.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2021 Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Mikel Oyarzabal (RS) will form the three-man attacking line upfront.

Lionel Messi (BAR) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his partner-in-crime Antoine Griezmann (BAR) can fill the vice-captain slot.

