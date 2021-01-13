The Super Copa 2020-21 matches are here and Barcelona is all set to lock horns with Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the game. The match will be held at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel and team Barcelona has already reached Zubieta for the much important tie. The official account of Barcelona shared the pictures of the team leaving for Zubieta. Ahead of the game, the team also shared the 21-member squad which also included Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann. Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati will continue to remain unavailable for the match. Lionel Messi & Co Prepare for Super Copa Semi-Final Match Against Real Sociedad, Barcelona Declares Squad for the Game (Watch Video).

For the hosts, we have David Silva and Aritz Elustondo who could continue to remain unavailable for the game due to an injury. The last time the two teams met each other, Barcelona walked away with the last laugh as they won the game 3-2. Needless to say the hosts are looking to settle the scores against the Catalans. Check out the photos of the team leaving for the Zubeita.

Barcelona was seen preparing hard for the match. The pictures of the training session also were shared on social media by the official account of the Catalans. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman downplayed the fact that Barcelona is the favourites for the game. " It doesn’t just depend on how a team is playing when they come into the semi-finals," he said during the press conference. Stay tuned to this space for more updates of the match.

