Hyderabad, December 31: A goal booted in from almost a kissing distance by Robi Hansda deep into the add-on time made all the difference as West Bengal regained the coveted National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy after seven years, defeating Kerala 1-0 in the final at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Tuesday. This was West Bengal's 33rd title in the National Football Championship, but the emotional fillip the victory generated was not to be missed as the players kissed and hugged the trophy.

Hansda, a prolific striker, who scored his 12th goal in the 78th edition of the tournament and brought a dramatic change in the final, went wild with joy after scoring the match-winner and took off his shirt to celebrate, which immediately called for a yellow card.

But it didn’t stop Hansda from running away with two top individual awards of the tournament – the Tulsidas Balaram Player of the Match award and the Peter Thangaraj Player of the Tournament Award. Given the way Hansda carried his team on his shoulders right from Day One of the tournament, it was perhaps impossible to think of another contender for the awards. As the match was slowly moving towards a contest to be decided in the extra-time or through the penalty shootout, Kerala's defence found itself completely off-guard when striker Manotos Maji headed forward a ball in the box in the 90+4th minute after receiving a lob from the left.

Kerala defender Adil Amal was wrong-footed when Hansda, who was camping himself well inside the area, a few yards away from the goalkeeper Hajmal S, put the ball in to trigger off massive celebration in the West Bengal bench.

Overall, it wasn't a match to be remembered for long. Both teams were cautious in their approaches from the beginning and never could really test the rival custodians. Bengal were heavily handicapped by the absence of their key striker Naro Hari Shrestha because of injury and it blunted their attacks to a great extent. They mainly had to depend on crosses from the wings that didn't cut much ice in the Kerala defence.

Kerala, on the other hand, was cautious but time and again accelerated in counterattacks. But then, they took fancy shots at the rival goal, tried a few quick dribbles, and even sent low crosses that didn’t carry the necessary stings.

West Bengal coach Sanjoy Sen said he felt honoured to take the trophy back to Kolkata after seven years. “In Bengal, it is all about winning the Santosh Trophy. To finish runners-up would be considered a failure.

"So, I was aware of the pressure, but took up the challenge. We had a completely young team, but they performed most particularly throughout the tournament. Kudos to my boys for doing such a great job," Sanjoy Sen was quoted as saying by the www.the-aiff.com.

Hansda, who emerged the top scorer with a dozen goals in his pocket, said he was happy to win the trophy for the state. “That I could score the match-winner is a huge bonus for me. I dedicate this victory to my father.”

