Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Indian football found itself in the throes of despair throughout 2024 with the senior men's team failing to register a single win in a year when the long-serving Sunil Chhetri finally decided to hang up his boots internationally after 19 years of yeoman service.

The familiar sight of the diminutive No. 11 running into the box, deftly chipping the ball into the back of the net, bringing out his trademark 'namaste' celebration, and looking skywards with his fingers pointing to the heavens will forever be etched in the hearts of Indian football fans.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2024: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of NZ vs SL Cricket Match.

With his record 151 appearances and 94 goals for India, Chhetri became synonymous with the sport in the country, inspiring millions while leading the team with distinction.

The talisman's retirement, at 39, marked a poignant end in a year of more lows than highs with the men's national team facing transitional challenges and failing to notch a single win across 12 months for the first time in a decade.

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024 Day 3: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

"You don't wish to stop playing for the country. But one day you have to, and you will be fine. Finally, I reached this decision. And I think I made the right decision," an emotional Chhetri had said after his decision to retire.

India's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait was his last appearance for the country.

On June 6, in his final match at Salt Lake Stadium, 58,921 fans gathered to bid farewell to the legend but the game ended in a goalless draw, much to the disappointment of his supporters.

It was a night heavy with emotion, as Indian football lost its torchbearer, the unifying figure who had carried the sport on his shoulders for nearly two decades. The national team has never been the same since his retirement.

World Cup Qualifiers debacle

===================

The disappointing exit from the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers was followed by the acrimonious sacking of head coach Igor Stimac, a year before his contract expired.

Stimac initially demanded USD 920,000 (Rs 7.72 crore) as compensation and approached the game's governing body FIFA after rejecting the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) offer of first three, then five, and finally 10 months' salary as settlement.

The matter escalated before both parties reached an agreement, setting the national federation back by USD 400,000.

Stimac was earlier given an extension until 2026 on the condition of reaching the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup but India finished last in their group after failing to win a single match.

Manolo Marquez, a familiar face in Indian football having led Hyderabad FC to an ISL title in 2022, was appointed as the new head coach in July while keeping his job at FC Goa till the end of the ongoing season.

But his appointment failed to turn around India's fortunes as the team lost once and drew thrice under the Spaniard.

The Indian team ended the year with a 1-1 draw against Malaysia. In all, the side played 11 matches and suffered six losses in a forgettable year. The lack of results reflected in their rankings as the team slipped to 126 in the FIFA chart from 102 in December last year.

At club level, Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC continued their dominance with the two teams winning the Shield and ISL title respectively.

There was, however, also a setback for Mohun Bagan who were considered 'withdrawn' from the AFC Champions League 2 after refusing to travel to Iran for their match against Tractor SC on October 2, citing security concerns amid political unrest in that part of the world.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) cancelled all of Mohun Bagan's matches in the competition, considering them null and void. This followed the club's goalless draw against Ravshan Kulob in their opening Group A match at Salt Lake Stadium.

The year proved to be a historic one for Odisha FC who secured a spot in the AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage after topping their preliminary stage group with two wins, including a 4-1 victory over Lion City Sailors and a 2-1 win against Etihad Club.

There was also a tug of war between bitter rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal over one of the finest centrebacks Anwar Ali, leading to legal battles over his contract.

Controversy off the field

================

The sport also had its share of off-the-field controversies with some questioning AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey's leadership following the termination of Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, the head of the national federation's legal body.

Chaubey faced allegations of mishandling tender processes and using AIFF funds for personal expenses from the ousted Bhattacharjee.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia also called for Chaubey's resignation citing "issues" with AIFF's administration.

If that was not enough, the federation found itself embroiled in a new controversy over its handling of the broadcasting rights for the I-League 2024-25 season.

After initially entering into a deal with Sony for the coverage of matches, the AIFF abruptly switched to Shrachi Sports, an inexperienced entity. The move led to sponsor concerns, with club owners threatening to withdraw teams if proper broadcasting arrangements aren't made.

The AIFF, though, denied any wrongdoing.

Future tense

========

The Indian team is currently in a transition phase, with head coach Marquez experimenting with various combinations and giving opportunities to a group of promising youngsters to identify the next No 10.

However, the team remains unsettled, with the veteran duo of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan carrying significant responsibility at the back.

Following a challenging year, Marquez faces the task of steering India to a third consecutive AFC Asian Cup qualification.

The Blue Tigers are placed in a competitive Group C and will face Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangladesh after beginning their campaign on March 25 next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)